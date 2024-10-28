Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $2.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.95. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.72.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

In other Oxbridge Re news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $36,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,463.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 21,557 shares of company stock worth $65,606 over the last ninety days. 17.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

