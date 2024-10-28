Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

EGRX stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $14.78.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $971,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.