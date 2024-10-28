NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Down 2.3 %
NLOK opened at $21.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.76.
About NortonLifeLock
