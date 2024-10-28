Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of APTO stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aptose Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:APTO Free Report ) (TSE:APS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,713,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.46% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

