What is Leerink Partnrs’ Estimate for TENX FY2024 Earnings?

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($6.20) per share for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenax Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.75) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($8.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.90) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.10) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by $0.16.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenax Therapeutics
Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance
TENX opened at $4.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $61.20.
About Tenax Therapeutics
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tenax Therapeutics
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.