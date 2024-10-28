What is Leerink Partnrs’ Estimate for TENX FY2024 Earnings?

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($6.20) per share for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenax Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.75) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($8.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.90) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.10) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by $0.16.

TENX has been the topic of several other reports. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

TENX opened at $4.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $61.20.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

