Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TENX. StockNews.com started coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Tenax Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

TENX opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. Tenax Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $61.20.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by $0.16. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

