Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 36.0% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 21,186 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 11.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 49.9% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 32.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $40.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.33. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $41.46.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Increases Dividend

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

