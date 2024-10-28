Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the September 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DWAS stock opened at $91.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.49. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $68.44 and a 12 month high of $95.90. The company has a market capitalization of $979.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

