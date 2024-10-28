Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Down 19.1% in October

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,739,700 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the September 30th total of 2,151,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nestlé stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Stock Performance

NSRGF opened at $98.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.77. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $95.25 and a 12 month high of $117.52.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

