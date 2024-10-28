Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) has recently disclosed pipeline updates in a Form 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The report, dated October 25, 2024, presents preliminary clinical safety, tolerability, and activity data for RMC-9805, the company’s RAS(ON) oral tri-complex G12D-selective inhibitor.

The data, derived from the initial findings of the RMC-9805-001 study, involved 179 patients treated across various dose cohorts. The study assessed safety and tolerability, with gastrointestinal-related toxicities being the primary treatment-related adverse events noted. Approximately 3% of patients experienced such events leading to dose reduction. Importantly, no adverse effects of grade 4 or 5 or treatment discontinuations were observed.

Moreover, Revolution Medicines reported on TRAEs for 99 patients receiving 1,200 mg of RMC-9805 daily. Similar to the broader cohort, GI-related toxicities and rash were the predominant side effects. These events resulted in about 4% of patients needing dose adjustments, with no treatment discontinuations or severe adverse effects noted.

Further, the company shared the best percentage change in tumor size and response rates for patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma who received 1,200 mg of RMC-9805 daily. An objective response rate of 30% and a disease control rate of 80% were reported for patients in the second-line or later setting.

Revolution Medicines expressed confidence in the preliminary safety and clinical activity data, indicating continued development of RMC-9805 both as a standalone agent and in combination with other treatments, including RMC-6236.

The Form 8-K also contained forward-looking statements related to the potential advantages of RMC-9805 and the company’s future plans for its development. Revolution Medicines highlighted the risks associated with drug development processes, clinical trials, regulatory approvals, intellectual property protection, and global events that could impact business operations.

Investors are advised to refer to the company’s regulatory filings, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q submitted on August 7, 2024, for a comprehensive overview of risks and uncertainties. Revolution Medicines commits to updating forward-looking statements as necessary to reflect new information or unexpected events.

