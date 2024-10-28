Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) PT Lowered to $70.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WGO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $53.52 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $75.42. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.48.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.61). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 222.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 69.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

