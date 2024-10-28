**

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INDP) has recently sealed a significant deal with BeiGene Switzerland GmbH, as per a Form 8-K filing submitted on October 17, 2024. The agreement, termed the “Supply Agreement,” aims to propel the clinical assessment of Decoy20, Indaptus Therapeutics’ innovative product candidate geared towards eliciting a broad immune response against cancer. The collaborative study will pair Decoy20 with BeiGene’s anti-PD-1 antibody, tislelizumab, targeting patients with advanced solid tumors in an initiative known as the “Combination Study.”

The Company is looking to secure approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to launch the Combination Study, with expectations set for commencement in 2025. Under the terms of the Supply Agreement, Indaptus will cover all expenses linked to the Combination Study, excluding the expenses related to the BeiGene Product. BeiGene, on the other hand, will supply their product for the study’s purposes, while Indaptus will provide Decoy20. The Supply Agreement is designed to conclude either on the one-year anniversary of Indaptus furnishing BeiGene with the final clinical study report or upon the cessation of the Combination Study, subject to certain stipulations.

The disclosure also includes forward-looking statements, particularly pertaining to the collaborative agreement with BeiGene and the subsequent initiatives intended by the Company. However, the filings caution that risks and uncertainties inherent in such undertakings could potentially impact future results. Factors such as the Company’s historical performance, financial implications, and market reception of the product candidates are highlighted as key determinants that might influence the actual outcomes, as specified in the report.

The filing concludes that all forward-looking statements included in the document are based on assessments made to date and are subject to revision as necessitated by changing circumstances. Indaptus Therapeutics commits to maintaining transparency with stakeholders and keeping them duly informed about any significant developments that could influence the agreed proceedings.

This strategic partnership underscores Indaptus Therapeutics’ commitment to advancing innovative therapies for combating cancer and marks a crucial milestone in its clinical development trajectory.

In tandem with this partnership, Indaptus Therapeutics aims to forge ahead with cutting-edge research and development activities, with a steadfast focus on enhancing its product pipeline and operational efficacy, thereby cementing its position in the competitive biopharmaceutical landscape.

The Company will continue to adhere to regulatory compliance and foster a culture of innovation as it progresses towards potentially transformative outcomes in the field of cancer treatment.

This press release reflects the essence of the 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission, signifying a pivotal progression in Indaptus Therapeutics’ pursuit of groundbreaking cancer treatment solutions.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

