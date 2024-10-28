Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) recently conducted its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on October 24, 2024. The event saw significant participation from stockholders who cast their votes on various proposals, resulting in the approval of several key initiatives.

One of the major outcomes of the Annual Meeting was the approval of the Moleculin Biotech, Inc. 2024 Stock Plan (the “2024 Plan”) by the company’s shareholders. This plan was approved following a detailed discussion that took place during the meeting. The specifics of this plan can be found in the Proxy Statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 13, 2024.

Additionally, the voting results for the proposals presented at the Annual Meeting were disclosed. Here is a summary of the key outcomes:

1. Election of Directors: Stockholders elected Walter V. Klemp, Robert E. George, Michael D. Cannon, John Climaco, Elizabeth A. Cermak, and Joy Yan to serve until the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

2. Ratification of Grant Thornton LLP: The appointment of Grant Thornton, LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2024, was ratified.

3. Approval of 2024 Stock Plan: Stockholders approved the Moleculin Biotech, Inc. 2024 Stock Plan.

4. Non-binding, Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation: Stockholders approved a non-binding, advisory resolution to approve executive compensation.

5. The Nasdaq Proposal: Stockholders approved the issuance of shares of Company common stock upon the exercise of certain warrants and the repricing of warrants.

6. Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Voting Requirements: The proposed amendment to eliminate supermajority voting requirements was not approved.

7. Authorization of Adjournment of the Annual Meeting: The authorization to allow for the adjournment of the Annual Meeting, if necessary, was approved.

These voting results provide insight into the decisions made by Moleculin Biotech’s shareholders during the Annual Meeting. It showcases their engagement in the company’s governance and strategic direction for the upcoming period.

For a complete understanding of the 2024 Plan and other proposals, interested parties are encouraged to refer to the detailed proxy statement and all relevant filings submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Moleculin Biotech’s 8K filing here.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

