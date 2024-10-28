HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.99. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $5.65.
Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Palatin Technologies will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
