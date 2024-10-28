HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.99. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Palatin Technologies will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Palatin Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:PTN Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,678,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 8.66% of Palatin Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

