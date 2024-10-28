StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Up 6.8 %
Shares of XIN opened at $3.75 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06.
About Xinyuan Real Estate
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Xinyuan Real Estate
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.