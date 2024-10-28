Edison International (EIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Edison International to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Edison International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $83.91 on Monday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.52 and its 200-day moving average is $78.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.84%.

In other Edison International news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $507,040. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $507,040. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,104 shares of company stock valued at $4,949,264. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.55.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

