MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MAG. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on MAG Silver from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.15. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $18.01.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 16.8% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

