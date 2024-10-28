Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup set a C$97.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$137.00 to C$134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.43.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$107.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$112.40. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$94.45 and a twelve month high of C$123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The company has a market cap of C$100.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.38%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. Also, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$436,796.55. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.