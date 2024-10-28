Trican Well Service (TCW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$211.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$191.10 million. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%.

Trican Well Service Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TCW opened at C$4.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.60. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$3.79 and a 52 week high of C$5.24. The firm has a market cap of C$854.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.63.

Trican Well Service Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCW shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trican Well Service news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson purchased 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,140.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 35,977 shares of company stock valued at $173,559. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Featured Stories

