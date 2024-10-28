Reviewing Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Boston Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Boston Properties pays out 321.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medical Properties Trust pays out -11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Medical Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Boston Properties has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Properties $3.34 billion 4.09 $190.21 million $1.22 71.30 Medical Properties Trust $871.80 million 3.18 -$556.48 million ($2.69) -1.72

This table compares Boston Properties and Medical Properties Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Properties Trust. Medical Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Properties and Medical Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Properties 5.01% 2.05% 0.66% Medical Properties Trust N/A -22.26% -9.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.7% of Boston Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Boston Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Boston Properties and Medical Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Properties 0 5 6 0 2.55 Medical Properties Trust 1 8 1 0 2.00

Boston Properties currently has a consensus price target of $78.73, indicating a potential downside of 9.50%. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $5.38, indicating a potential upside of 16.34%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medical Properties Trust is more favorable than Boston Properties.

Summary

Boston Properties beats Medical Properties Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT). Including properties owned by joint ventures, BXP's portfolio totals 53.3 million square feet and 188 properties, including 10 properties under construction/redevelopment. BXP's properties include 167 office properties, 14 retail properties (including two retail properties under construction/redevelopment), six residential properties (including one residential property under construction) and one hotel. BXP is well-known for its inhouse building management expertise and responsiveness to clients' needs. BXP holds a superior track record of developing premium Central Business District (CBD) office buildings, successful mixed-use complexes, suburban office centers and build-to-suit projects for a diverse array of creditworthy clients. BXP actively works to promote its growth and operations in a sustainable and responsible manner. BXP has earned a twelfth consecutive GRESB Green Star recognition and the highest GRESB 5-star Rating. BXP, an S&P 500 company, was founded in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman and Edward H. Linde and became a public company in 1997.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023. Since the end of the third quarter, the Company has sold four facilities and now owns approximately 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries across three continents. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

