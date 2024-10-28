Caesars Entertainment (CZR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $44.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $50.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Caesars Entertainment
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.