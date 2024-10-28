Caesars Entertainment (CZR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $44.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $50.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.