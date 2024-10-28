Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$119.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$107.00 to C$119.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CP. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$121.43.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$107.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$112.40. The company has a market cap of C$100.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of C$94.45 and a 1 year high of C$123.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$436,796.55. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. Also, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$436,796.55. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.