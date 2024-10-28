InvenTrust Properties (IVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect InvenTrust Properties to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
InvenTrust Properties Stock Down 0.9 %
InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $29.20 on Monday. InvenTrust Properties has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $30.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.48, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98.
InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,011.22%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on IVT
About InvenTrust Properties
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than InvenTrust Properties
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.