InvenTrust Properties (IVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect InvenTrust Properties to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $29.20 on Monday. InvenTrust Properties has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $30.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.48, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,011.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IVT

About InvenTrust Properties

(Get Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.