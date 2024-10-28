First National Financial (FN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.09 per share for the quarter.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$205.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$227.10 million. First National Financial had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 32.60%.

First National Financial stock opened at C$40.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,280.61, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 8.92. The firm has a market cap of C$2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$33.07 and a 1 year high of C$41.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.47%.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.67.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 25,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$38.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,000,288.94. Corporate insiders own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

