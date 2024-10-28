Gibson Energy (GEI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.
Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$3.23 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 1.42%.
Gibson Energy Stock Performance
GEI opened at C$23.65 on Monday. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$19.33 and a twelve month high of C$24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.59.
Insider Transactions at Gibson Energy
In other Gibson Energy news, Director Margaret Cahill Montana acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,168.00. In other news, Director Curtis Philippon acquired 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$506,690.00. Also, Director Margaret Cahill Montana acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,168.00. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Gibson Energy Company Profile
Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.
