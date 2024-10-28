Gibson Energy (GEI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$3.23 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 1.42%.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

GEI opened at C$23.65 on Monday. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$19.33 and a twelve month high of C$24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James set a C$28.50 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEI

Insider Transactions at Gibson Energy

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Margaret Cahill Montana acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,168.00. In other news, Director Curtis Philippon acquired 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$506,690.00. Also, Director Margaret Cahill Montana acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,168.00. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.