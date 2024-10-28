Brokerages Set Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Target Price at $35.80

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCBG shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Capital City Bank Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CCBG opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $583.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $68.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.97%.

Insider Transactions at Capital City Bank Group

In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 140,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,424.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital City Bank Group news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $282,080.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 143,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,192.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 140,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,424.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 108,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 1,482.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

(Get Free Report

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

