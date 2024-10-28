Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) vs. Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Financial Contrast

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) and Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Health Catalyst and Nexxen International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 4 8 0 2.67 Nexxen International 0 1 4 0 2.80

Health Catalyst currently has a consensus price target of $11.58, suggesting a potential upside of 51.22%. Nexxen International has a consensus price target of $9.10, suggesting a potential upside of 14.61%. Given Health Catalyst’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Nexxen International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -28.87% -9.38% -4.90% Nexxen International -0.57% 5.92% 3.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Health Catalyst and Nexxen International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

85.0% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Nexxen International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Health Catalyst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Health Catalyst and Nexxen International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $295.94 million 1.57 -$118.15 million ($1.50) -5.11 Nexxen International $331.99 million 1.61 -$21.49 million ($0.07) -113.41

Nexxen International has higher revenue and earnings than Health Catalyst. Nexxen International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Health Catalyst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Health Catalyst has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexxen International has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nexxen International beats Health Catalyst on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases. It offers services expertise solutions comprising data and analytics, domain expertise and education, tech-enabled managed, and implementation services; and opportunity analysis and prioritization, data governance, data modeling and analysis, quality and process improvement strategy, cost accounting, data abstraction, and population health strategies. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. Health Catalyst, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tremor International Ltd and changed its name to Nexxen International Ltd. in January 2024. Nexxen International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

