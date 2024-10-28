Brokerages Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Price Target at C$14.88

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SES. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank set a C$16.00 price objective on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Eight Capital set a C$20.00 target price on Secure Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of SES opened at C$13.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$7.18 and a 1 year high of C$14.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.91.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$337.00 million for the quarter. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 50.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.7671625 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Corey Ray Higham purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.80 per share, with a total value of C$200,560.90. In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Mark Bly acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.52 per share, with a total value of C$115,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Corey Ray Higham bought 17,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,560.90. Insiders sold 73,016 shares of company stock valued at $877,203 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

