NovoCure (NVCR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.83 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts expect NovoCure to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $16.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $24.74.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NovoCure from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

