Analysts Set Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target at $18.38

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

Several analysts recently commented on SBRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SBRA opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $19.32.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $176.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

Institutional Trading of Sabra Health Care REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,761.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

