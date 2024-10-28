Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives $23.53 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.53.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of CCL opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 2.69. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $21.80.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.1% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 206,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

