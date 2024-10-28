Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Robinhood Markets to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $27.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 180.40 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Meyer Malka sold 3,225,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $80,870,956.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,357,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,988,413.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Meyer Malka sold 3,225,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $80,870,956.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,357,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,988,413.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,639,654 shares of company stock worth $110,241,632 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

