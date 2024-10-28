Head-To-Head Survey: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) & New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTN)

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for New York Mortgage Trust and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 0 6 0 3.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 8.35%. Given KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is more favorable than New York Mortgage Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0.40% 9.46% 1.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

70.2% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out -333.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust $266.51 million N/A N/A N/A N/A KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $640.41 million 1.27 -$30.85 million ($0.30) -38.97

New York Mortgage Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Summary

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust beats New York Mortgage Trust on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company also qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

