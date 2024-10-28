Raymond James Increases MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$26.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.75.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAG Silver
MAG Silver Price Performance
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.01. Equities analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.2235023 earnings per share for the current year.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
