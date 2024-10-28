Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for JBT FY2024 Earnings

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) – William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for John Bean Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.15. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of JBT stock opened at $114.41 on Monday. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $82.64 and a 12 month high of $118.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.26 and its 200 day moving average is $94.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 31.6% in the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 34,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 236,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,495,000 after buying an additional 64,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.