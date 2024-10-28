What is Raymond James’ Forecast for Newmont FY2024 Earnings?

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.06. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NEM. UBS Group raised their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Veritas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

NEM opened at $48.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93. Newmont has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $58.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.17%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,830.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,434,640 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,940,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,836,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190,422 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 296.0% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,427,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after buying an additional 2,561,823 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $49,444,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 2.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,918,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,084 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Newmont by 262.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,514,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

