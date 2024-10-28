FY2024 EPS Estimates for Enphase Energy Cut by William Blair

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.26.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $83.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $141.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 784.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 11,525.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

