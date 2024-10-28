FY2024 EPS Forecast for Peoples Bancorp Increased by Analyst

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.25. The consensus estimate for Peoples Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Down 2.8 %

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $30.38 on Monday. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $158.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.90%.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,963 shares in the company, valued at $908,777.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,541 shares of company stock valued at $77,406. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 503.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 20,273.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.