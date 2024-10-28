William Blair Forecasts Increased Earnings for CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of CBRE Group in a report issued on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.82. The consensus estimate for CBRE Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.81 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CBRE Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on CBRE. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $132.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.85 and a 200 day moving average of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. CBRE Group has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $136.06.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $360,534.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,836,704.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,019.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,047. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 190.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 2,830.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.