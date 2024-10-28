FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Boeing Issued By William Blair

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Boeing in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings of ($17.95) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($17.62). The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($5.35) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($3.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.26) earnings per share.
Boeing Price Performance
Shares of BA opened at $155.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57. Boeing has a 1-year low of $146.02 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,558,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,816 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Boeing by 9,626.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,026,092 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $186,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,542 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 15,039.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 967,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $176,073,000 after purchasing an additional 960,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,221,000 after purchasing an additional 518,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.
Boeing Company Profile
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
