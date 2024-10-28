Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Vector Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Vector Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VGR opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.04. Vector Group has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Vector Group had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $371.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vector Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Vector Group by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

