Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of Ark Restaurants stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $16.25.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

About Ark Restaurants

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. ( NASDAQ:ARKR Free Report ) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

