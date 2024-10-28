Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Price Performance
Shares of Ark Restaurants stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $16.25.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
