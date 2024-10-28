Chase (NYSE:CCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Chase Price Performance
Shares of Chase stock opened at $127.49 on Friday. Chase has a 12 month low of $81.18 and a 12 month high of $135.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.49.
About Chase
