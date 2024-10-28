Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
MHH opened at $9.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $112.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.47. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $10.90.
Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
