Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

MHH opened at $9.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $112.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.47. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mastech Digital stock. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. ( NYSE:MHH Free Report ) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA owned 7.46% of Mastech Digital worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

