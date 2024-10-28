Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Insteel Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $27.82 on Friday. Insteel Industries has a 1-year low of $26.74 and a 1-year high of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $540.82 million, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.69.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Institutional Trading of Insteel Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 409.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Insteel Industries during the second quarter worth $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the second quarter worth $270,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 76.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.