Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.98.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SWN

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE SWN opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,926,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,276,000 after buying an additional 8,741,562 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,364,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968,002 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,923,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,735,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270,110 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3,468.3% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,360,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,013,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $76,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.