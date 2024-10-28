Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JCI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.43.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $78.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.07.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $8,494,125.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,507,639.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $8,494,125.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,507,639.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,828,815.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,494 shares of company stock worth $16,999,239 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 977.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

