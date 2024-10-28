Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on APTV

Aptiv Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:APTV opened at $69.31 on Friday. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $63.62 and a 52 week high of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.22 and its 200-day moving average is $72.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 94.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 305.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 44.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.