Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.47. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,022 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.90% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

