Knowles (NYSE:KN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Knowles to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Knowles alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KN

Knowles Stock Performance

NYSE KN opened at $17.66 on Friday. Knowles has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Knowles’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 10,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $193,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 10,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $193,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,579 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $217,490.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,051.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,748 shares of company stock worth $530,948. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knowles

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Knowles by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 486,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 147,372 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter worth $1,435,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Knowles by 9.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 746,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 62,332 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $1,228,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 529,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 44,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.